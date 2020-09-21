Crime report

September 21, 2020 Robesonian News 0

The following thefts were reported Friday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Paul Chavis, Dixons Drive, Maxton; Grabiel Patricio, N.C. 20 West, St. Pauls; Ashley Locklear, George And Molly Drive, Pembroke; Micheal Locklear, Can Road, Maxton; Dollar General, N.C. 710 South, Rowland; David Godwin, Randy Street, Lumberton; Winners Choice, N.C. 130 West, Rowland; Mollie Dial, Pine Lake Park Road, Pembroke; Riverside Christian Academy & Day Care Center, U.S. 74 West, Lumberton; James Sturdivant, Hall Lane, St. Pauls; and Warford Maynor, N.C. 72 West, Pembroke.

Kevin Fields, of Bragg Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that a theft occurred at his residence.

The following break-ins were reported Saturday and Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Aubrey Bullard, Onnie Joe Road, Maxton; Kristan Walton, Tilman Cox Road, Lumberton; Alexis Nacy, West Parkton Tobermory Road, Parkton; Lawrence Gaspar, Fancy Drive, Maxton; and Benito Lopez, Scotch Pines Road, Lumber Bridge.

Travis Hunt reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was a victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Trixies Road in Pembroke.