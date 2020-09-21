State awards grant money for Pembroke’s splash pad project

PEMBROKE — A recreational project that has been in the concept phase for years took a step toward construction Monday.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced the awarding of a $178,750 grant from the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Authority to build a 3,000-square-foot splash pad at the Pembroke Recreation Complex. The town must match the funding on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

Pembroke’s grant was one of several announced Monday by the governor. Up to $500,000 were awarded to individual projects involving land acquisition and development or renovation of public parks or recreational areas, according to the governor’s office. Sixteen municipalities each received a share of the $4,985,150 available.

The splash pad project carries a price tag of $357,500, said Tyler Thomas, Pembroke town manager. The grant will pay for half of that amount.

But, town council members and the Recreation Department have lined up a long list of sponsors for the project, he said. The splash pad project will become a reality with the sponsors’ help.

“We’re confident that all those folks that have previously expressed a willingness to participate and support the project, that they will still do so,” Thomas said.

Pembroke Parks and Recreation Director Phil Harper will begin reaching out to the sponsors soon. He hopes to present more information on the project during the Oct. 5 Town Council meeting.

More than $100,000 already has been pledged for the project, said Ryan Sampson, Town Council member.

“I’m really excited for the kids in our community,” Harper said.

Harper has been working on the project for about two years.

But, talks of building a splash pad have been in the works since 2015, Sampson said. The council member, who also serves on the town’s Recreation Board, attended an expo in Austin, Texas. The expo visit sparked a conversation about the viability of a splash pad in a small town.

“It’s just a plus for our community,” Sampson said.

The splash pad will draw children from across the county, and enhance the town’s tourism base, downtown revitalization efforts and economy, the town council member said.

The town hopes to have the splash pad operational by the summer of 2021. The splash pad would include a rain deck dumping tower, a turtle, blasters, fire hydrant, waterfall, and 12 ground spray nozzles, activated by footsteps.

Grants from the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Authority will make a substantial difference in the towns in which they were given, Gov. Cooper said.

“Local parks and greenways have been a safe place for North Carolinians to relax, exercise, and improve their quality of life during the stress of the pandemic,” Cooper said. “These grants will add and expand parks, trails, and recreational facilities to communities across our state, creating opportunities to enjoy North Carolina’s natural beauty.”

The funds also will “inject new life” into communities across the state for years to come, said Susi Hamilton, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

The State Division of Parks and Recreation administers the Trust Fund, according to the governor’s office. The Trust Fund Authority must allocate 30% of its total funding to local government projects annually. During this year’s process, the N.C. Parks and Recreation Authority considered 66 grant applications requesting $20.5 million.

