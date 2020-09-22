Crime report

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Douglas Tramel, Partin Drive, Pembroke; Smithfield Farms, Watts Dairy Road, St. Pauls; and Joseph McGirt, Preston Road, Maxton.

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Samantha Lewis, Beulah Church Road, Lumberton; and Steve Sampson, East White Pond Road, Fairmont.