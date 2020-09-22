RALEIGH — Lumberton native and former Congressman Mike McIntyre has joined the Ward and Smith law firm.

McIntyre began working for the Raleigh-based firm Monday. He assumed the role of senior advisor to Government Relations and Economic Development.

“Mike has a proven track record of fighting for North Carolina residents,” said Brad Evans, Ward and Smith’s co-managing director. “We’re very fortunate to have someone with his level of experience now advocating on our clients’ behalf.”

McIntyre was first elected to represent North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1996 and held the seat through 2015. During his time in the House he served as the No. 2 ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee and was the No. 3 ranking member of the Armed Services Committee.

Jamie Norment, the firm’s Government Relations Practice Group leader, welcomed the new addition.

“I’ve known Mike for decades. His dedication, commitment, and extensive knowledge of local, state, and federal issues are unparalleled.” Norment said. “The caliber of our Government Relations team was extensive before. With Mike joining the team, our capacity to represent clients in and out of North Carolina is bar none.”

McIntyre’s legal practice encompasses business, agribusiness, energy, environmental, real estate, and sports and entertainment. He also has extensive knowledge of coastal resource management, beach renourishment, and economic development matters, and is well-versed in the political process.

“My whole career has been dedicated to building a stronger North Carolina,” McIntyre said. “I’m thrilled to be part of a firm that shares this steadfast belief, and I look forward to continuing efforts to bring more opportunities for business growth and development to our clients and surrounding communities.”

McIntyre’s practice will be based in the firm’s Raleigh office and will include work on behalf of clients in Washington, D.C., and across the state.

Ward and Smith, P.A. is a full-service law firm with more than 90 attorneys working from five offices throughout North Carolina.