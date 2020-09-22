N.C. Chamber calls Rep. Graham a Jobs Champion

September 22, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
LUMBERTON — Rep. Charles Graham has been recognized by the N.C. Chamber as a 2019-2020 Jobs Champion.

Graham, a Democrat from Lumberton, was recognized in the Chamber’s annual How They Voted report. How They Voted details state legislators’ voting records on bills identified as critical to preserving and enhancing North Carolina’s position in the national race for jobs, according to the NC Chamber.

“[I] think it sends a strong message to our citizens in Robeson County that I am working on behalf of businesses,” Graham said. “I’m very honored and privileged to have the recognition as a jobs champion.”

If re-elected, he will continue to vote for policies that benefit jobs, industries and businesses, especially in Robeson County, Graham said.

The NC Chamber works to research, develop, advocate, and communicate for solutions and policies that produce a nationally competitive business climate in North Carolina.

Also recognized as Jobs Champions in the publication were Rep. Brenden Jones, of Tabor City, and Sen. Danny Britt Jr., of Lumberton. Both state lawmakers are Republicans who represent Robeson County.