State DPI official says DeFreece taking steps that allow her to be PSRC’s interim leader

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County’s interim superintendent has taken the proper steps toward certification to serve in the position, according to a licensure official with the state Department of Public Instruction.
Rumors have circulated recently concerning Loistine DeFreece’s lack of certification to serve as interim superintendent. Former school board Chairman John Campbell demanded answers over the weekend.
“To (PSRC) board members Craig Lowry, Mike Smith, Linda Emanuel and Brenda Fairley-Ferebee, Terry Locklear, Henry Brewer … Why approve an interim superintendent far removed from education (DeFreece’s license expired in 2003)⁉️” Campbell wrote in a Saturday Facebook post.
Also accompanying the post was a screenshot from DPI’s website that indicated DeFreece’s professional educator’s license expired in June 30, 2003.
In order to serve as a school superintendent or administrator, one must hold a “valid state professional educator’s license,” according to DPI’s website.
“Her license is not active. She has an expired license,” said Toya Kimbrough, an Education Licensure specialist at DPI.
But, DeFreece has taken steps to renew that license, she said.
“She has an application that is open for her right now to reactivate her license. It just hasn’t been processed yet,” Kimbrough said.
Applications can take eight to 12 weeks to be processed, she said.
A school board may hire a person and then submit a request to DPI to hire, Kimbrough said. Since DeFreece has been an educator for more than 35 years, she also qualifies for a lifetime educator’s license, which is given to educators who have served 30 years or more in the state.
“She’s done everything that one would need to do,” Kimbrough said.
According to DPI, a school administrator or superintendent, must be verified by the State Board of Education before election by a local board of education, hold a state principal’s and superintendent’s license issued by the state board, have an “advanced graduate-level (sixth-year) or doctoral license in school administration” or at least a bachelor’s degree from a regionally accredited college or university, and have five years of leadership or managerial experience.
Comments from the PSRC could not be obtained before deadline Tuesday.
During a Sept. 8 PSRC Board of Education meeting, DeFreece was hired to serve as interim superintendent with Tony Parker as her consultant after Superintendent Shanita Wooten was fired during the same meeting. DeFreece was hired to serve on a month-to-month basis until a full-time superintendent is hired.
