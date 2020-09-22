Shooting for the prize

FAIRMONT — The Board of Commissioners here voted Tuesday to ask the Lumber River Council of Governments for help finding a full-time town manager.

The vote was taken during an in-person emergency meeting at Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center that lasted about 10 minutes. The meeting was called after Mayor Charles Townsend received a letter Monday from interim Town Manager Ricky Harris in which Harris stated his intention to resign effective Oct. 30.

Harris did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.

“I appreciate the opportunities I have been given during my time with the Town of Fairmont as well as your professional guidance and support. I wish you and the town the best success in the future. If I can assist with the transition please let me know,” Harris’ letter reads in part.

Townsend said Harris’ resignation was made because his earnings from the town would affect his Social Security benefits.

“In what he’s making and what he’s drawing, he’d be losing money,” Townsend said. “No need in making it if you’re going to pay it all back.”

The motion to have the Council of Governments conduct the search was made by Commissioner Terry Evans and seconded by Commissioner Felecia McLean-Kesler.

Townsend said he would speak to David Richardson, LRCOG’s executive director, Wednesday to begin the process. Richardson could come before the commissioners at a later date to present information about the search.

The Council of Governments helped the town search for a manager in 2011 and 2015, said Jenny Larson, town clerk and Finance director. During those searches, résumés were sent to the town and retrieved by LRCOG staff members, who then set up interviews.

“We pay a fee to be a part of COG and that’s part of what they do for us,” Townsend said.

The process can be completed in 30 to 45 days, Larson said.

Commissioner Charles Kemp said he doesn’t believe a qualified town manager can be found in such a short amount of time.

“I just don’t believe it can be done in a process way,” Kemp said.

But, Townsend and Commissioner Monte McCallum said the process would not be completed before Harris leaves.

The interim town manager had planned to stay through September, and the town had planned to hire a replacement by Oct. 1. But, the search was delayed because of COVID-19, so Harris extended his stay.

But, after speaking with his accountant, Harris then made the decision to resign, Larson said.

“This kind of forced our hands,” Townsend said of Harris’ resignation.

Harris was picked to be interim town manager during an April 21 commissioners meeting held via video conference. Harris assumed the role after former Town Manager Katrina Tatum turned in on April 6 a notice of her intention to retire effective May 7.

Harris retired as county manager in December 2018, after serving in the role for about 6 1/2 years.