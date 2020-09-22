VA medical facilities in Southeastern North Carolina kick off influenza season with free flu shots

FAYETTEVILLE — The Robeson VA Clinic in Pembroke is among the Veterans Affairs clinics across Southeastern North Carolina at which veterans can get a free flu shot.
The drive-through flu shot clinics is a Fayetteville VA NC Coastal Health Care System program that starts Wednesday and will continue indefinitely.
The flu shot is available for all veterans registered for care within the Fayetteville VA NC Coastal Health Care System. No appointment is required. To limit the spread and exposure of COVID-19, veterans, guests, and VA staff must wear a mask while on VA property.
“With flu season overlapping the unpredictable course of COVID-19, it is vital that our veterans get their flu shot to prepare for the fall and winter seasons, said Dr. Jeff Morgan, Fayetteville VA NC Coastal Health Care System chief medical officer. “Our drive-through flu shot clinics are quick, safe, and we have them at all of our sites of care throughout southeastern North Carolina.”
Flu shots will be available 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, until further notice, at the clinic located at 139 Three Hunts Drive in Pembroke and at Wilmington Health Care Clinic, 1705 Gardner Road in Wilmington.
In Fayetteville, shots can be had at the Urgent Care parking lot of the Fayetteville VA Medical Center, 2300 Ramsey Street in Fayetteville, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and at the Fayetteville Health Care Clinic, 7300 South Raeford Road in Fayetteville, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Shots also will be administered at:
— Brunswick VA Clinic, 18 Doctors Circle, Suite 2 in Supply, 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday;
— Goldsboro VA Clinic, 2610 Hospital Road in Goldsboro, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday;
— Hamlet VA Clinic, 100 Jefferson Street in Hamlet, 8 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday;
— Jacksonville VA Clinic, 4006 Henderson Drive in Jacksonville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday;
— Sanford VA Clinic, 3112 Tramway Road in Sanford, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The drive-thru flu shot clinic hours are subject to change based on clinic capacity and need. Please follow the Facebook page at Fayetteville VA NC Coastal Health Care System for the latest updates and educational resources.
A no-cost flu shot also is available to eligible veterans in an ‘in-network’ community retail pharmacy or an authorized urgent care location, according to the VA. Use the VA Facility Locator to find information about the nearest in‑network retail pharmacy or urgent care facility.
All individuals entering any VA facility will be pre-screened for COVID-19 and are asked to wear a mask.
Veterans who have symptoms of COVID-19 are advised to stay at home and call the Clinical Contact Center at 1-800-771-6106 and press 2. The clinical staff is available to provide 24/7 virtual care and support, including nurse advice and triage. Veterans experiencing extreme respiratory symptoms should call 911 and contact 1-800-771-6106 (press 2) within 72 hours of emergency admission.