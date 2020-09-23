Taking a break

September 23, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Silas Chandler, 8, left, and Landry Bullard, 8, take a mid-day break from virtual learning by playing on the playground Wednesday at Northeast Park in Lumberton. While the park itself has been open through the COVID-19 pandemic, playgrounds only recently reopened after the state moved into Phase 2.5 of its recovery plan. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

