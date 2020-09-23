Sheriff’s Office on the hunt for man wanted in connection to shooting

LUMBERTON — A 41-year-old Pembroke man is wanted on charges arising from a Sept. 19 shooting.

Joey Lee Maynor is wanted for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Maynor is wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maynor should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.