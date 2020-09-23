Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Mark Locklear, Elrod Road, Maxton; and Louise Britt, North Broadridge Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Sable Bullock, Leggett Road, Fairmont; and Lisa Locklear, Shannon Road, Lumberton.