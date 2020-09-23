Report in Robeson Journal was inaccurate

September 23, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Lumberton police are investigating a larceny at the Travelers BP in the 1900 block of Carthage Road.

An officer’s report dated Aug. 26 indicated an investigation was conducted related to shoplifting.

A report published in the Robeson Journal earlier this month about the incident included inaccurate information related to Bobby Batten of Orrum.

The Robeson Journal has since closed because of the death of its owner.