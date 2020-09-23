State sends payments to survivors of slain public safety workers

Staff report
RALEIGH — Almost $1 million has been sent to survivors of nine public safety officers who were slain in the line of duty, payments made possible by legislation championed by two area state lawmakers.

State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell and the Retirement Systems Division announced Tuesday the payments authorized as part of “Conner’s Law,” which was passed by the North Carolina General Assembly in 2019 as HB 283 and funded in House Bill 425 this year.

The funding measure for the new law went into effect July 1 and is retroactive to July 1, 2016, which means it will apply to qualifying deaths occurring on or after that date, according to information from Folwell’s office.

Rep. Brenden Jones, who represents the 46th District in Columbus and Robeson counties, was the lead primary sponsor of the original HB 283. Sen. Danny Britt Jr., whose 13th District includes Columbus and Robeson counties, was the lead primary sponsor of the companion bill in the Senate, SB 306. Legislative leadership was instrumental in securing passage on unanimous bipartisan votes, 119-0 in the House and 46-0 in the Senate. The legislation is in honor of slain Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin Conner, who was killed during a routine traffic stop in October 2018.

In addition to providing a supplemental payment to the families of public safety officers slain in the line of duty, HB 283 also increased the criminal penalty for assaulting a law enforcement officer, probation officer, parole officer, or emergency personnel with a firearm or other weapon.

“Kevin was a dear friend for many years. We are glad we could not only honor his legacy, but also provide meaningful funds to help other families who suffered such a tragic loss,” Jones and Britt said in a joint statement. “We want them to know that their loved ones will never be forgotten. The state of North Carolina will always honor their memories and stand by our Corrections and law enforcement employees.”

The payments were made by the Retirement Systems Division as part of its ongoing responsibilities to administer line-of-duty death benefits, retirement, and disability programs for more than 35,000 public safety workers actively employed by the state and local governments in North Carolina and more than 15,000 volunteer firefighters and rescue squad workers.

“As a former legislator, I acknowledge the thought that in a perfect world laws like this wouldn’t be necessary,” Treasurer Folwell said.