County Board of Education expected to vote on DeFreece contract Oct. 13

Completed pay plan to go before Board of Education on Oct. 13

Jessica Horne Staff writer
    LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education will approve or deny the contracts of the school system’s interim superintendent and her consultant during its October meeting, according to the public schools district’s spokesman

    “The contracts for Ms. (Loistine) DeFreece and Dr. (Tony) Parker have been finalized and will be presented to the board for approval at October’s Board of Education meeting,” Gordon Burnette said.

    The meeting is scheduled for Oct. 13. Details of the contracts were not disclosed to The Robesonian.

    DeFreece was hired to serve as interim superintendent, with Tony Parker as her consultant, during the Sept. 8 school board meeting, the same meeting during which Superintendent Shanita Wooten was fired. DeFreece was hired to serve on a month-to-month basis until a full-time superintendent is hired.

    In other school news, board members are discussing Gov. Roy Cooper’s Plan A, which offers the parents and guardians of students in kindergarten to fifth grade the option of choosing to resume in-person learning on Oct. 5. Cooper announced his Plan A education option on Sept. 17.

    “Plan A continues to include important safety measures like face coverings for all students, teachers and staff, social distancing, and symptom screening, but does not require schools to reduce the number of children in the classroom,” according to the governor’s office.

    Cooper announced in July that N.C. school districts had the option of selecting Plan A, B or C “based on their unique needs.” School districts also were required to provide a remote learning option for students, regardless of the school’s operating plan selection. Plan B consists of a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning.

    The Robeson County school system voted July 21 to adopt Plan C, the remote learning-only model for the first nine weeks of school. The decision to extend remote learning for the second nine-weeks grading period was made during the Sept. 8 school board meeting.

    During the Sept. 27 special-called Board of Education meeting, board Chairman Craig Lowry said that decision isn’t final.

    “I know we approved to go back in January, but it’s being looked at,” the chairman said at the meeting. “Things can change.”

    Burnette said Wednesday there were no updates or changes made to the school year to report, but work continues to be done to return to the classroom.

    “We are continuing to gather information and looking at all possibilities of our students returning to the classroom in some capacity,” Burnette said. “However, this will only happen when we can ensure the health and safety of our students and employees within the district.”

