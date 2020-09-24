Host sites wanted for National Summer Transportation Institute program

Staff report

RALEIGH — Colleges, community colleges and universities interested in being a host site for the 2021 National Summer Transportation Institute program have until noon Oct. 2 to apply.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is seeking host sites for the program that addresses the need for a diverse workforce in the 21st century and seeks to create an awareness of the career choices and opportunities that exist in the transportation industry. The NSTI program is one of many educational initiatives created by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration. The program is federally funded but administered by state departments of transportation.

The NSTI program is focused on science, technology, engineering and math for high school and junior high school students, according to the NCDOT. Program objectives are to improve STEM skills, provide awareness to middle and high school students – particularly minority, female and disadvantaged youth – about transportation careers, and encourage participants to consider transportation-related fields of study in their higher education pursuits.

Academic institutions interested in serving as host sites must complete and send their application package directly to NCDOT, including a statement of work application (10 pages maximum), an application checklist and a budget proposal application. Accredited institutions of higher education must submit competitive proposals for the program, which will run for two to four consecutive weeks with a budget of $60,000 or less.

NCDOT will determine the number of NSTI host sites it wishes to fund under the state’s 2021 funding allocation. Based on availability of funding, schools are not guaranteed funds to serve as a host site. The NCDOT will evaluate potential host sites on several factors, including applications and past performance (programmatic and fiscal), where applicable.

For more information, contact JoAna McCoy at 919-707-2776.