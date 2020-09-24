Crime report

September 24, 2020 Robesonian News 0

Timothy Dial reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a burglary that occurred on Tucker Road in Pembroke.

Tara Carter reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a vehicle break-in that occurred on Old Lowery Road in Red Springs.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

James Herny, West Parkton Tobermory Road, Parkton; BMCO Construction, Kenric Road, Lumberton; and Robeson County Animal Shelter, Piedmont Drive, Rowland.

Zachary Williams, an employee of Pee Wee’s Auto Parts & Service, located at 120 Fairsite St. in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that a break-in occurred at the business.