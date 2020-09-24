Local police officers introduced to high-tech shooting simulators

Pembroke Police Chief Ed Locklear fires a handheld laser gun Thursday during a training session at Emerging Technology Institute in Red Springs. Locklear took three officers from his department to participate in a friendly police versus military firearms training competition.
Preston Ansley, of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, fires an AR-15 pressurized laser weapon during a Thursday morning training session at Emerging Technology Institute in Red Springs, as Joe Campbell, ETI’s chief technology officer, looks on.
Pembroke police Detective William Oxendine pushes an ATV Thursday during a training session at Emerging Technology Institute in Red Springs. The training session allowed law enforcement officers and military personnel to train with various technologies.
RED SPRINGS — Local law enforcement and military personnel could be seen running with weights or pushing vehicles Thursday morning during a competition to test training technology produced by a Texas-based firearms simulation company.
U.S. Army personnel, N.C. Department of Public Safety Special Operations Response Team members, and law enforcement officers with Pembroke, Lumberton and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke police departments tested Laser Shot Simulations firearms training simulators at Emerging Technology Institute in Red Springs.
Military personnel won the competition, but law enforcement officers gained more from the training, said James Freeman, president and founder of ETI.
“Every now and then officers just need a break from that everyday hustle and bustle,” said Pembroke Police Chief Ed Locklear, who took three officers from his department to the training.
Locklear could be seen testing out a pressurized laser pistol.
“This simulator would be a lot safer,” he said.
Ammunition expenses also would be reduced, and officers could train regardless of weather conditions, he said.
The event also offered “additional training in shoot or no-shoot situations,” Lumberton police Detective David Harrell said.
During the simulation, participants took part in eight shooting rotations that simulated various situations. One rotation consisted of a shot at the target under normal practice range conditions, while other rotations simulated high-pressure situations. Participants were put through high-stress situations like running while holding a weight weighing as much as 48 pounds each hand or pushing an ATV before entering a chamber with flashing lights, fog and the sound of sirens or a crying child before taking more shots at the target.
Some officers and military personnel scored better in higher-stress situations, said Joe Campbell, ETI’s chief Technology officer.
The price of the simulation system starts at $22,000 and tops out at about $30,000, which includes the cost of trainers and equipment. The price varies depending on the distance company trainers need to travel in order to work with customers, said Bill Swierc, Laser Shot national sales manager.
“It comes down to expense versus investment,” said Scott Schroeder, who works in business development at the company.
After lunch, participants strapped themselves into Polaris ATVs to test INVISIO tactical communication and hearing protection equipment on a course set up behind ETI’s facility.
“I think that what private companies like us do is help military and law enforcement see new technology,” Freeman said.
Events such as the one Thursday at ETI helps close a gap between technology and the military and law enforcement, he said.
And he hopes to continue using his company’s technology to make connections and partnerships where he sees the need, Freeman said.
“Robeson County is going to be an innovative county for technology,” he said.
Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]