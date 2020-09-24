County Early College among 3 NC schools to receive National Blue Ribbon School honors

September 24, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>DeVos</p>

DeVos

<p>Burnette</p>

Burnette

WASHINGTON — Robeson County Early College High School is one of three schools across North Carolina to be declared a National Blue Ribbon School for 2020.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Thursday the winners of the coveted award. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” said Betsy DeVos, secretary of the federal Department of Education “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”

The other North Carolina schools to receive the Blue Ribbon designation are Fayetteville Cross Creek Early College High School, in the Cumberland County School District, and Charlotte Piedmont IB Middle School, Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District.

Gordon Burnette said the Public Schools of Robeson County is extremely proud of the Early College High School for being awarded the prestigious National Blue Ribbon School award.

“Dr. (Christopher) Clark and his team’s passion and commitment to educating students is something to admire, and we are honored to have them working in our district,” Burnette said. “The students of Robeson County Early College High School are tenacious in their pursuit of academic excellence and receiving an award of this magnitude exemplifies just that. As Robeson County Early College High School was one of only three schools in North Carolina to receive this distinction, we congratulate them on representing the Public Schools of Robeson County on the state and national levels.”

The award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content, according to the federal Education Department. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is in its 38th year, and in that time has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years.

The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates. They are:

— Exemplary High Performing Schools, which are schools that are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests;

— Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools, which are schools that are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony is scheduled to be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13, during which 317 public and 50 non-public school honorees will be recognized for their achievements.