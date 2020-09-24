Lumbee Tribe holds blessing ceremony held for construction of gym in Saddletree

Courtesy photo
Shown is a rendering of the exterior of a the full-court gymnasium to built at the Lumbee Tribe’s Four Winds Boys and Girls Club in the Saddletree community.
Courtesy photo
Shown is a rendering of the interior of the $1.2 million gym to built at the Lumbee Tribe’s Four Winds Boys and Girls Club. The club is located in the Saddletree community.
LUMBERTON — Construction of a 7,300-square-foot gymnasium at the Four Winds Boys and Girls Club has received the Lumbee Tribe’s blessing to proceed.
The blessing ceremony for the tribe-owned gym, which will be located to the rear of the club in the Saddletree community, took place Thursday and was attended by community members and tribal officials. During the “ground blessing,” cultural expert Reggie Brewer performed the ceremonious cleansing.
“It’s not a groundbreaking. We call it a ground blessing,” said Bradley Locklear, Housing director for the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. “We pray that not only this project goes successfully, that’s it’s fruitful to the contractors and the greater community, but we also pray that it’s a blessing to the community itself.”
The $1.2 million facility will include a full basketball court and act as a recreational space, with storage space and restrooms. In addition to club members, the space will be available for members of the general public, who hold a tribal membership to rent out.
Grading on the site already has begun, and the project is estimated to be completed within nine months.
“We’re blessed to be able to do this project,” Locklear said.
Adding the gym to Four Winds has been a project two years in the making. The initial plan was to have a half-court gymnasium attached to the club. That plan turned out to be “costly,” so the tribe went into a redesign phase to see how to stay within the budget, Locklear said. During the redesign phase, it was decided that the cheaper route would be to build a free-standing, full-court gymnasium behind Four Winds.
“Having a standalone building instead of tying it into this one actually saved us quite a bit of money,” Locklear said.
The tribe also is cutting costs by acting as the primary contractor, subcontracting each portion of the project for better control of the budget. Money for the gym was appropriated in the tribe’s annual budget, Locklear said.
Four Winds will be the fourth Boys and Girls Club to have a gym. The tribes’ Boys and Girls director, Rose Marie Lowry-Townsend, said that out of the seven Boys and Girls clubs, Four Winds is the fastest growing. The club currently has about 60 members.
“This community has just been real receptive, real supportive of everything we’ve done here with Boys and Girls Clubs,” she said. “This is the only club that we’ve had with this kind of membership that did not have a gym.”
The goal is to eventually incorporate a gym or recreation space in all of the clubs to further promote physical activity among youth in the Lumbee community.
“One of our major focuses in the Boys and Girls Club is physical fitness, so this is going to help us implement our major components,” Lowry-Townsend said.
Dewey McNeill, the district’s tribal council representative, said the project has brought excitement to the growing area.
“We’re super excited about it,” McNeill said. “We’ve been waiting a few years now. The community is excited, and I’m sure the staff here is excited.”
The project is greatly needed in a community like Saddletree, he said.
“We’re a rural community,” McNeill said. “We don’t have a park or anything so this gym will supply the need to keep them (youth) off the streets.”
State Rep. Charles Graham said the family population will appreciate the new facility.
“This community is a growing community,” Graham said. “Saddletree is a large community and there’s a lot of family unity here, a lot of pride in their culture.”
Seeing the project come into fruition is proof of the commitment the tribe has to that family unity within the tribal community, the Democratic lawmaker said.
“This is a great opportunity to continue to promote the community and continue to make it a real family type of environment,” Graham said.
The clubs have been operating virtually because of the pandemic.
“When the kids return after the pandemic, we’re going to have a full-court gymnasium,” Bradley Locklear said.
Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.