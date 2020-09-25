FAIRMONT — Commissioners here will meet Tuesday to discuss the process for finding a full-time town manager.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center, located at 207 S. Main St. Members of the public can attend the meeting or watch a livestream on the town’s Facebook page.

Commissioners will discuss the search process with David Richardson, executive director of the Lumber River Council of Governments.

On Sept. 22, commissioners voted during an emergency meeting to let the LRCOG conduct the search for a town manager to replace interim Town Manager Ricky Harris. During the meeting, Mayor Charles Townsend said he received a letter of Harris’ intention to resign effective Oct. 30. Townsend said Harris’ resignation was made because his earnings from the town would affect his Social Security benefits.

Harris was picked to be interim town manager during an April 21 commissioners meeting held via video conference. Harris assumed the role after former Town Manager Katrina Tatum turned in on April 6 a notice of her intention to retire effective May 7.

For more information, call Town Hall at 910-628-9766.