Sheriff starts No-Shave fundraiser early to raise more money for Robeson County children in need

LUMBERTON — Beards and purple hair will be an optional part of the dress code at the county Sheriff’s Office in October, as it kicks off its No-Shave November campaign one month early.

In 2019, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s No-Shave November campaign was extended into December and raised more than $4,000. The money was used to buy Christmas gifts for Robeson County children who were affected by cancer, or whose parents had cancer, as part of the annual Shop with the Sheriff program.

“This year, as an extra added benefit, I am starting the event in October through the end of December, which will bring in even more funding to reach even more kids,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “I plan to reach out first to families that were affected by the murder of a parent that may have kids in need and also kids personally affected by cancer.”

For a $25 donation, the officers get to sport a less-than-clean-cut look. Typically, only a few officers, such as those working undercover, are allowed to wear beards.

Female officers can participate by painting their fingernails lavender, dying portions of their hair or incorporating lavender-colored hair extensions. Lavender signifies awareness for all types of cancer.

“We are living in unprecedented times and we have to think outside of the box to help others” Wilkins said.

No-Shave November is “a web-based, non-profit organization devoted to growing cancer awareness and raising funds to support cancer prevention, research, and education,” according to organization’s website.

The No-Shave November campaign donates money raised to Prevent Cancer Foundation, Fight Colorectal Cancer and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“The goal of No-Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing our hair, which many cancer patients lose, and letting it grow wild and free. Donate the money you typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate about cancer prevention, save lives, and aid those fighting the battle,” according to no-shave.org.

Anyone wishing to donate to the cause should write a check payable to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office with “Shop with the Sheriff” in the memo line. It can be delivered to the office, or mailed to: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 120 Legend Drive, Lumberton N.C. 28358.

To learn more about No-Shave November, visit no-shave.org.