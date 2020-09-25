Checking the newborns

September 25, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Carroll’s Pets & Grooming Center employee William Jones checks on two guinea pigs Friday afternoon at the business on Fayetteville Road. The guinea pigs born Thursday night are a mix between a long-haired Peruvian guinea pig and a hairless guinea pig.

