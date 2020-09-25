Congressional App Challenge application window is open

September 25, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

WASHINGTON — Middle and high school students have until Oct. 19 to enter the Congressional App Challenge.

The Challenge is an annual contest that encourages middle and high school students to learn coding and to seek careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

“Last year, I was impressed by the initiative and inventiveness of the Ninth District’s students. I encourage all students interested to further their experience in vital STEM fields by applying for the Congressional App Challenge. I look forward to seeing what our students can do!” said Rep. Dan Bishop, who represents North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.

The Challenge’s submission portal is now open, and students must register and submit their app by Oct. 19. The winning app will be selected by a panel of judges with extensive backgrounds in computer science and will be featured in a digital display in the U.S. Capitol Building and on the Congressional App Challenge website.

For more information about the Congressional App Challenge and to register for the competition, go online to www.congressionalappchallenge.us. Students in the 9th District interested in participating can also contact Chris Maples, in Bishop’s district office, at 704-218-5300.