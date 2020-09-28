Training in session

September 28, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Part-time Robeson County Board of Elections Clerk Tina Canady leads a training session Monday for about 15 Election Day assistants. Training sessions concerning operational changes at polling sites as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic began Sept. 15 and will end Oct. 8. More than 500 workers, an increase of about 200 from previous years, will be at the polls this year to help ensure voters’ health and safety.

