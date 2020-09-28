No one hurt in drive-by shooting

Jessica Horne Staff writer

    LUMBERTON — No one was injured in a Sunday morning drive-by shooting in the area of Barker Street, according to city police.

    The shooting occurred about 3:26 a.m. in the area of Barker, 23rd and Elm streets, said Capt. J.Atkinson, of the Lumberton Police Department.

    “Several rounds were fired,” he said.

    Bullets struck a house on Elm Street and a car on Barker Street, Atkinson said. The person in the vehicle was not injured. No one was in the home at the time of the shooting.

    The resident of the home reported about 8:51 p.m. that when he returned home, he noticed police had the street blocked off because of the shooting, according to a police report. When he checked to see if his home had been damaged, he found that a bullet had struck a rear window and a wall.

    The people at the scene did not see the vehicle, Atkinson said. No suspect information was available.

    “They heard the shots, got down and heard the vehicle leave,” Atkinson said.

    The investigation of the shooting continues, the police captain said.

    Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

