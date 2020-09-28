St. Pauls rallies behind Sugar Memorial Park

Joanie White, left, presents Sara Hayes with roses in appreciation for her efforts in coordinating the renovation of Sugar Memorial Park on Fourth Street in St. Pauls. The presentation was made Saturday during a grand-opening ceremony at the park. Related Articles NASCAR driver to help Ollie’s open Wednesday

ST. PAULS — Almost 100 people gathered recently at Sugar Memorial Park on Fourth Street to celebrate the park’s renovation.

The grand opening of the park took place at 10 a.m. Saturday, with town officials and family members of the park’s namesake Joe Sugar in attendance. The park was opened in 1996 and dedicated in recognition of Sugar, who opened a men’s clothing store in St. Pauls in 1916. The store operated in the town for 102 years.

The park received a facelift that took about a year to complete. Features include new sand, a handicap-accessible swing, playground equipment, a refurbished slide, and the addition of a shelter for picnic tables. A sign in honor of the late Lewis McNeill, who died in 2018, also was added. McNeill helped secure the land for the park.

“The project blossomed due to volunteers,” said Sara Hayes, who helped coordinate the renovation effort.

Hayes was also honored during Saturday’s ceremony for her efforts.

Community members volunteered time on weekends to help make the project possible, including placing mulch in the playground, Hayes said. Organizations like the town’s Tourism Advisory Board also pitched in.

“I think it’s a big plus for St. Pauls, and it’s a big plus for our children,” Mayor Elbert Gibson said.

The project costed $67,000, and all the money came from 24 donors, including Watts Water Technologies, Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society and others.

“I think it’s super,” said Lance Herndon, chairman of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, in whose district the town is located. “This place has been here for a long time.”

Herndon recalled playing on the tennis courts that once were at the park’s site. Now, he’s thankful for the investment that will give his children a place to play, Herndon said.

“I just think it’s absolutely great for the town to have a place for children to come and play,” said Talmage Clemments, whose wife Jackie is the granddaughter of Joe Sugar. “And I commend the town for putting forth the effort to do it.”

Lee Short, Sugar’s great-grandson, said he was grateful for the town’s decision to keep the family name on the park and for its work in the renovation project.

The Robeson County Public Library also handed out 100 free books to children during the event. Other attendees could be seen enjoying free Italian ice from Sunset Slush of Fayetteville.

The town is still taking donations for the park’s upkeep and for the future replacement of shelters. To donate, call Town Hall at 910-865-5164.

