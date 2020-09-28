Students in law enforcement training receive body armor

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College law enforcement students recently received a large academic investment in the form of protective gear formerly used by county deputies.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins donated on Thursday 35 sets of body armor to be used by students in the college’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program. The armor was “retired” by the Sheriff’s Office.
“Federal guidelines maintain body armor has a five-year life. So, when retiring them, our sheriff was thinking about future law enforcement officers,” said Rudy Locklear, director of Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy & Criminal Justice Technology at RCC. “When body armor is no longer serviceable, the department must dispose of it in a manner that will prevent illicit use.”
Basic Law Enforcement Training cadets will use the body armor during their training, he said.
“Our Academy recognizes the need to train cadets on the proper care and use of body armor and increase routine wearing. Each cadet trains in a vest to get used to the weight, heat and feel of body armor,” Locklear said.
Wilkins said the vests can be used daily for firearms training or other scenarios.
”Providing outdated bullet-resistant vests to BLET students is one way to prepare them for the realities they will face. Many officers take the vest for granted, and we want to provide future officers with an opportunity to wear one daily under controlled circumstances so they can begin to see it as a required piece of clothing that they need to wear daily,” Wilkins said.
“Mandatory use of a vest is not required in all law enforcement agencies, but if we can convince one future officer to routinely wear it, I feel we may save a life,” the sheriff added.
Cadets are required to read the federal Bureau of Investigation Uniform Crime Reports publication, Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted during BLET, Locklear said.
“The incidents described in that report each year reinforce the importance of routine body armor use to protect against unexpected assaults,” Locklear said. “The report encourages cadets to recognize that seemingly routine assignments, such as serving warrants, can end in an armed confrontation.”