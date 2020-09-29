Organizers postpone Fair Food Drive Thru

September 29, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Fair Food Drive Thru scheduled to take place this week is the latest event postponed indefinitely because of COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the area, it has been determined that, in the best interests and safety of vendors, patrons, and volunteers that the Fair Food Drive Thru event, scheduled for Downtown Lumberton on Oct. 2-4, be postponed until a later date,” a statement from the event’s organizers reads in part.

The drive-through event was to feature mobile food vendors from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Water Street between West Second and West Fifth streets.

More than 90% of mobile food vendors have not worked since mid-March because of operating restrictions implemented in response to COVID-19 health concerns, according to the event announcement. The event was to serve as a way to support local and regional vendors.

“At the time that it was scheduled, we thought the COVID-19 situation would be better,” said Hubert Bullard, one the event’s organizers.

Organizers anticipate the event being rescheduled to later in the fall or in winter when patrons can enjoy their favorite fair foods that have been missing from the local scene because of cancellations of fairs and festivals in the state. The setting of a new date for the event will depend on COVID-19 and the easing of related safety restrictions.

“We’re going to wait and play it by ear,” Bullard said.