Lumbee Tribe schedules free drive-through COVID-19 for Saturday

September 29, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumbee Tribe will offer COVID-19 drive-through testing this weekend.

Testing will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lumbee Tribal Housing Complex, located at 6984 N.C. 711 West in Pembroke.

Free personal protective equipment and produce will be distributed while supplies last.

People wanting to be tested must be in a vehicle with the windows rolled down no more than 2 inches and with sunroofs closed.

People are encouraged to register before arriving at the testing site. To register go online to http://lumbeetribecovidtesting.com.