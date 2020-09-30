Head-on collision leads to homicide investigation

LUMBERTON — A head-on vehicle collision sparked a homicide investigation Tuesday when it was discovered that one of the drivers had been shot, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Officers were dispatched about 1:56 p.m. to a head-on collision on Martin Luther King Drive near Starlite Drive, according to the police department. The collision involved a Ford van traveling south driven by Christopher Clark, of Saint Pauls, and a Ford Focus traveling north driven by Andre Vereen, of Lumberton.

The collision occurred when the Focus crossed the center line and struck the van, according to the police department. Clark reportedly was not injured during the crash. Vereen was unresponsive and taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment, where he later died.

During the collision investigation officers discovered Vereen had been shot in the upper body, according to the police department. Investigators were called to the scene to begin an investigation into the shooting.

At this time investigators have been unable to determine where the shooting took place and have few leads. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives Layton Bartley or Frank Durden at 910-671-3845.