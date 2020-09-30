St. Pauls police seek food, toys to help make holidays brighter for residents

Staff report

ST. PAULS — The police department here will hold a holiday food and toy drive starting on Thursday.

The department will be collect nonperishable food items to supply food for Thanksgiving and Christmas to families in need. Toys are also being collected for Christmas.

Thanksgiving food donations will be delivered Nov. 22. Christmas food and toy packages will be delivered Dec. 20.

Anyone wishing to donate nonperishable food and/or toys can drop them off at police headquarters, located at 210 W. Blue St. Donation boxes also can be found in some local stores.

“We hope to collect as much as we can so we can help as many families as possible. We would like everyone to be able to have a great holiday season,” a statement from the St. Pauls Police Department reads in part. “Please help us help our community members.”

For more information about the food or toy drive, call the police department at 910-865-5155.