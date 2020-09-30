Crime report

September 30, 2020 Robesonian News

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Angie Smith, Maverick Road, Lumberton; and Barbara Jacobs, Riverbrook Road, Lumberton.

Brittney Colville reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on N.C. 71 North in Lumber Bridge.

Candace Butler, of Crumper Lake Lane in Clinton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that she saw someone breaking into a vehicle at AT&T, located at 5071 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.