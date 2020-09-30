Lumberton teen faces murder charge in connection to August shooting death

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton teen has been charged in connection with the August killing of a 27-year-old Lumberton man.

Jermaine McLeod Jr., 19, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

McLeod was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond for the murder charge, and a $250,000 secured bond for the remaining charges.

He was arrested Tuesday at Knights Inn Hotel on Lackey Street in Lumberton in connection with the death of Tyron Christopher Melton Jr. of Lumberton, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 14, sheriff’s deputies responded about 7:44 p.m. to a report of a robbery and person shot on Bunny Trail Road in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Before deputies arrived, Melton was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center by a family member, where he died of his injuries.

Melton’s 2011 Mercedes Benz E350, which was stolen in the robbery, was recovered.

The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted with the investigation.

“The investigation is ongoing. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the robbery and shooting,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office reads in part.

Anyone with more information should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.