Campaign to save lives on I-95 starts Friday

September 30, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
The two-day I-95 Drive to Save Lives- October 2020 Campaign will start Friday, as the North Carolina State Highway Patrol partners with 14 state agencies to reduce collisions along the Interstate 95 corridor.

RALEIGH — The drive to save lives will start Friday, as the North Carolina State Highway Patrol partners with 14 state agencies to reduce collisions along the Interstate 95 corridor.

Through support from the International Association of Chiefs of Police and states along the eastern portion of the United States, the I-95 Drive to Save Lives- October 2020 Campaign seeks to increase the visibility of law enforcement officers during a two-day period, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

“Troopers from every state along I-95 will be out in full force, in hopes of reducing the number of fatal collisions to zero,” a statement from the Highway Patrol reads in part.

The initiative will target high-risk behaviors of motorists such as distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding, unsafe driving behaviors of operators of large trucks/buses and the failure to wear seat belts, according to the State Highway Patrol. Troopers also will pay “close attention” to the motoring public’s compliance to the Move Over Law, which requires drivers to change lanes away from an emergency vehicle parked on the shoulder of the roadway.

Two state troopers will be assigned on each day shift and night shift to areas of I-95 in Robeson County, in addition to troopers who will already answer calls on the interstate, said 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis, of the State Highway Patrol.

“We’re going to have as many people as possible on the interstate,” he said.

Lewis hopes the presence of the agency and others in participating states like Maine, Maryland, Virginia and Georgia will keep drivers alert, and prevent serious accidents from occurring.

“When they see us, they’ll think twice about taking any unnecessary risk, to include driving while impaired, (or) speeding,” he said.

There will be about 18 troopers working in the county during the initiative, Lewis said.

Interstate 95 is about 1,920 miles in length and considered to be one of the deadliest highways in the country, according to the the I-95 Corridor Coalition. On average there are 72,000 vehicles traveling daily on the interstate, with peak daily traffic totaling more than 300,000 vehicles. The interstate also has a daily average of more than 10,000 in truck traffic with a daily peak of more than 31,000.

State troopers throughout Robeson County will continue to carry out the agency’s mission during the campaign, the first sergeant said.

“The mission of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is to ensure safe, efficient transportation on our streets and highways, reduce crime, protect against terrorism, and respond to natural and man-made disasters,” Lewis said.

