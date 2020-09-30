Campaign to save lives on I-95 starts Friday

RALEIGH — A new law to help improve North Carolina cancer patients’ access to the most effective cancer treatments will take effect Thursday, the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Senate Bill 361 was signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper on July 1. The new law places limits on step therapy policies — also known as “fail first” — that require patients to try less expensive, potentially less effective drugs before they can get coverage for the prescriptions their physicians recommend.

The law marks a historic and life-saving measure for North Carolinians that will improve access to high-quality cancer care by eliminating delays to necessary treatment, according to the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Inc.

“Access to care and continuity of care have always been critical for cancer patients and survivors, never more so than during a pandemic,” said John Hoctor, Government Relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. “Doctors know what is best for their patients, and that’s why ACS CAN and our volunteers across the state fought hard for this law to come to life. We are grateful to the Legislature and Gov. Cooper for ensuring thousands of North Carolinians have access to the quality care they need.”

A common barrier for accessing effective and timely care, step therapy practices can delay treatment and lead to potentially deadly disease progression for cancer patients and others in the Tar Heel state living with chronic diseases. This new law is a crucial step in helping cancer patients manage their care by protecting them from the treatment delays that can be associated with step therapy, said the Action Network in a release.

“Patients need the ability to quickly assess their condition with their doctors and find the best course of treatment for their individual medical needs,” said John Tramontin, State Lead Ambassador for American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and a past caregiver for his father. “Now they’ll face one fewer hurdle in accessing the prescription drugs they need.”

According to the law, insurers must grant exception requests to the formulary drugs and cover an alternate drug if an insured can demonstrate:

— The insured has tried the alternate drug while covered by the current or the previous health benefit

plan.

— The formulary drug has been ineffective in the treatment of the insured’s condition.

— The formulary drug is reasonably expected to cause a harmful or adverse clinical reaction in the

insured.

— Either the drug is prescribed in accordance with any applicable clinical protocol of the insurer for the prescribing of the drug, or the drug has been approved as an exception to the clinical protocol pursuant to the insurer’s exception procedure.

— The insured’s physician certifies in writing that the insured has previously used an alternative drug or device and the alternative drug or device has been detrimental to the enrollee’s health.

It’s estimated that nearly 60,000 North Carolinians will be diagnosed with cancer this year. North Carolina is the latest state alongside 20 others in enacting the legislation.

Throughout the month of October, Southeastern Health is sponsoring initiatives designed to promote awareness, prevention, and early detection as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Businesses are invited to decorate with pink and community members are encouraged to wear pink shoes or shoelaces as they walk for exercise throughout the month.

Southeastern Health will host a ceremonial and virtual lighting of a pink ribbon atop of Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton on Thursday. Because of precautions related to COVID-19, the virtual event will not have a live audience but will be livestreamed on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/4bgVAvQUd beginning at 7:15 p.m.

During Go Pink Week, which is Friday through Oct. 9, individuals are encouraged to participate on:

— Saturday, turn their social media pink;

— Sunday, wear pink

— Monday, wear a pink face mask or face covering; form a small team and walk for the cause;

— Tuesday, Southeastern Health employees can donate $5 to the SeHealth Foundation and wear denim to work;

— Wednesday, a pink smoothie demonstration will be posted to Southeastern Health’s Community Health Services page on Facebook.

Churches and church leaders are encouraged to wear pink for their services Oct. 18, whether inside or outside, along with masks and social distancing efforts.

Biggs Park Mall and Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center will host Walktober from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23. Participants can sign in at CHEC and walk five laps around the mall, which is one mile, and sign out at CHEC to be entered into a prize drawing. Walkers are encouraged to wear pink, and a winner will be drawn Oct. 23.

Mammogram Madness will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24 at Southeastern Health’s Southeastern Radiology Associates. Women ages 40 to 74 who have not had their annual screening mammogram may walk in or pre-register for clinical exams and mammograms in advance by calling 910-671-4000.