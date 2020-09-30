Getting an update

David Dudley, Church Interiors Inc. systems engineer, shows Randy Hammonds on Wednesday the newly installed lighting system in the sanctuary of Hyde Park Church, located at 301 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton. Hammonds is a deacon and the project manager of the church’s $1.6 million renovation project that began in March. Churchgoers plan to return to the sanctuary Nov. 8, the first time they will have gathered there since repairs related to Hurricane Matthew began in October 2017.

