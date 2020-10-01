Rep. Graham receives endorsement of State Employees Association of North Carolina

October 1, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
Graham

Graham

LUMBERTON — The State Employees Association of North Carolina has endorsed state Rep. Charles Graham in his bid to win re-election to the District 47 seat in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

The state employee association is the largest in the South, with 50,000 members, according to the SEANC. The Association is committed to protecting and enhancing the rights and benefits of current, retired and future state employees. The decision to endorse Graham was made by the Association’s Employees Political Action Committee.

The Political Action Committee works to protect and improve benefits to pay, health care, retirement security and workplace rights, according to the Association.

“I’m honored and pleased with this recognition. Receiving the endorsement of SEANC is one of the most coveted endorsements in the general assembly,” said Graham, a Democrat. “State employees are a vital resource in order for our state to be recognized as one of the most progressive in the nation.”

During his time in office, he has worked to keep salaries competitive, and to make safety and working conditions top priorities, Graham said. Doing so is necessary for the state to attract and retain “the best employees.”