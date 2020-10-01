Sheriff’s Office arrests teens in relation to vehicle break-ins

October 1, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two teens have been charged in relation to multiple vehicle break-ins in the area of Mabe Road in Parkton.

The 17-year-olds are both charged with one felony count of breaking and entering, one count of attempted breaking and entering, eight counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, two counts of felony larceny, and one count of larceny of a firearm, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The break-ins occurred in the area of Mabe Road over the past two months, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

Names and other information related to the teens were not released because of their ages.

Investigators still are working to recover property stolen from the vehicles, sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean said Thursday afternoon.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division conducted the investigations.

Anyone with more information should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.