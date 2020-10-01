Golden LEAF announces $5.5 million in awards, including money for Pembroke Rescue Squad

ROCKY MOUNT — The Pembroke Rescue Squad has been awarded $275,250 to pay off additional construction expenses for the unit’s replacement station.
The money was part of more than $5.5 million in funding awards announced Thursday by the Golden LEAF board of directors. The money will support projects that will create 235 jobs, and provide leadership and capacity building training, and additional funding for three disaster recovery projects. Then money also will help in the procurement of equipment to enable the state to provide new services that will directly serve farmers. The Golden LEAF board also allocated funds to be awarded through the Golden LEAF Scholarship Program for the 2021-2022 school year.
During its virtual meeting Thursday, Golden LEAF board members also welcomed new member Charles Brown and heard an update from Bill Carver, interim president of the North Carolina Community College System.
“Golden LEAF invests in strengthening the building blocks of economic development,” said Bo Biggs, Golden LEAF board chairman. “Today’s awards will not only help create jobs but will drive long-term economic strategies through capacity building, scholarships for rural students, job creation, and support for our farmers.”
Carver updated board members on the search for the new system president and work underway by community colleges to train and upskill the state’s workforce during the pandemic.
“We appreciate interim President Carver’s update on the Community College System, one of the state’s most essential workforce training partners,” said Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF president and chief executive officer. “Our state’s community colleges will serve as the catalyst for recovery, and Golden LEAF will continue to be a strategic partner as we move into the recovery phase.”
The board approved two projects that will create 235 new jobs in Gaston and Moore counties. They were:
— $200,000 to Bessemer City in Gaston County to construct infrastructure required to achieve sufficient and consistent water supply from Gastonia’s Two Rivers Utilities. This capacity is necessary to add 200 new manufacturing jobs at Dhollandia and support existing businesses in the South Ridge Industrial park.
— $200,000 to Moore County Partners in Progress to purchase testing equipment for the United States Golf Association’s new research and testing center in Pinehurst. The Golden LEAF award is part of a larger project that leverages funding from the state and other public and private partners. The USGA will create 35 new jobs and hold four additional U.S. Men’s Open events in Pinehurst, resulting in a significant regional economic impact.
The board awarded $2,581,584 to the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority to fund the Golden LEAF Scholars Program for the 2021-2022 school year.
The North Carolina Rural Center was awarded $150,000 to support leadership and capacity-building outreach in the Western Prosperity Zone. This program will help prepare the region in advance of Golden LEAF’s $11 million Community-Based Grants Initiative, which will launch in 2021. Counties in this zone include Buncombe, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, Polk, Rutherford, Swain and Transylvania.
The board awarded $2,093,377 to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services to buy equipment to enable new and expanded services provided by NCDA&CS at its new Agricultural Sciences Center. Golden LEAF funds will leverage more than $117 million in state investment for programs that will directly benefit North Carolina’s farmers. These new and enhanced services, including a faster turnaround for results, will enhance farm operations across the state.
The board approved additional funds for three previously awarded Disaster Recovery Grant Program projects totaling $335,999.72 to support recovery from Hurricane Florence in Onslow, Pamlico, and Robeson counties. The awards include the money for the Pembroke Rescue Squad and:
— $10,749.72 to the Town of North Topsail in Onslow County for engineering expenses related to repair of the town park.
— $50,000 to the Olympia Volunteer Fire Department in Pamlico County to enable paving of the new fire station’s driveway
For more information about Golden LEAF and its programs, go online to www.goldenleaf.org.