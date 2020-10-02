County commissioners, two municipal boards scheduled to meet

Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners and two municipal boards are scheduled to meet the early part of next week.

County commissioners will meet in-person Monday in the commissioners’ meeting room on the first floor of the Robeson County Administrative Building, located at 500 N. Chestnut St. The meeting, the first in the county’s new headquarters building, is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

During the meeting, public hearings will be held on the board’s plan to assume power, responsibilities and duties of the governing boards of the Robeson County Board of Health and Department of Social Services; and to consider a conditional use permit request from Marbeth Pevia to establish a family cemetery on Mothers Drive in Back Swamp.

Commissioners also are to receive an update from Ed Hunt on projects by The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Business HUB designed to improve business development, and a separate presentation from N.C. Rep. Charles Graham.

Among matters for consideration are the approvals of Robeson Community College’s 2020-2021 budget, Home and Community Care Block Grant for Older Adults, and Project Blue Jay incentives.

Meeting on Tuesday are the Red Springs Board of Commissioners and Pembroke Town Council.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, members of the public can not attend the Red Springs commissioners’ meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be livestreamed for public viewing at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100012460697892.

Among items to be discussed at the meeting are Robeson Healthcare Corporation and upcoming events.

The Pembroke Town Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall, located at 98 Union Chapel Road in Pembroke. The meeting is open to the public.