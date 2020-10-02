Pet of the week

October 2, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Tobasco is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. Tobasco is a male, domestic short hair, who is about 8 months old. He is a very friendly, loving and playful. For more information, call 910-865-2200. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Courtesy photo | Robeson County Animal Shelter

