Robeson County sees another week of decline in new COVID-19 cases

LUMBERTON — The weekly total of new COVID-19 cases reported in Robeson County continues to drop, although the number of virus-related deaths over the past week hit a new high.

Over the past seven days, 141 new confirmed cases of the virus were reported, according to the Robeson County Health Department. That’s down from 182 cases over the previous seven-day period, 184 cases the week before that and 475 cases during the week ending Sept. 11.

There were seven virus-related deaths in Robeson County, the most in a one-week span since the pandemic began. There have now been a total of 82 virus-related deaths in Robeson County.

“Of note is the fourth death associated with attending in-person services at a local church,” Bill Smith, Health Department director, said Wednesday. “Additionally this church has several other attendees hospitalized and had over 50 positive cases reported. Overall eight deaths (from Sept. 23 through Sept. 30) is the highest number Robeson County has experienced.”

All of the patients who died were 65 years old or older, he said.

Nursing homes that have not had any positive cases in the past 14 days and the county they live in has a positivity rate of less than 10% may have indoor visitors, Smith said. Robeson County’s positivity rate is 9.6% so facilities that have not had a positive case may allow indoor visitors.

“However yesterday’s report showing a rise will probably take us over 10%,” he said Thursday.

There are about 2,000 tests each week, so with 238 positives it would yield 11.9% positivity rate, he said.

“It may be a very short-lived reprieve,” Smith said.

Drive-through testing clinics will be held Saturday by the Lumbee Tribe in Pembroke, and at Optimum Serve on Kahn Drive in Lumberton beginning Monday and running for most of October, according to the Health Department. People interested in being tested at the drive-through events are urged to visit each organization’s website and the Health Department’s website for more information.

Southeastern Health reported that as of Friday there are 28 patients in isolation at Southeastern Regional Medical Center because they tested positive for COVID-19. There were 22 the previous week. Eighteen employees, down from 20 the previous week, are in quarantine.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported 16 active cases among students as of 5 p.m. Friday, up from 13 on Sept. 25 and down from a peak of 93 on Aug. 31.

Among faculty and staff, there have been five new cases in the past week, up from two the previous week. No new cases were reported among subcontractors.

In total, 239 cases have been reported among students, 16 among employees and staff, and nine among subcontractors.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 214,684 positive cases have been reported in the state since the pandemic began. That was as of 11:20 a.m. Friday.

Of the total cases, 3,608 have resulted in death. There are 921 state residents currently in hospitals as a result of contracting COVID-19.

In other virus-related news, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended essential flexibilities for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, to ensure participants continue to receive the food and health support they need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Extending these waivers allows nutritionally at-risk mothers, babies and children to use their benefits in a safe manner and enables the WIC program to operate based on local conditions throughout the pandemic.

The program remains open to serve eligible families, with some modifications in how services are provided in response to COVID-19. The WIC waivers allow for:

— Participants to be approved for WIC without being physically present in a local office;

— Remote issuance of benefits to any participant;

— Flexibility in food package requirements, including milk, yogurt and whole wheat or whole grain bread.

Additionally, people who are currently certified to participate in the WIC program will have their benefits added to their eWIC account without any further action and can use current eWIC cards for ongoing food benefits. New applicants can apply by completing the online referral form. These modifications limit face-to-face interactions at the local WIC clinic for the safety of both beneficiaries and local administrators of the program.