State Elections Board puts absentee ballots rules changes on hold

RALEIGH — The implementation of changes made Sept. 22 to rules related to the handling of absentee ballots has been put on hold by the State Board of Elections.

The Board informed county boards of elections of the hold status in Numbered Memo 2020-28, which was issued Sunday.

“To avoid confusion while related matters are pending in a number of courts, this memo is issued effective immediately and is in place until further numbered memo(s) is issued by the State Board,” a copy of the memo obtained by The Robesonian reads in part.

The memo was issued a day after U.S. District Court Judge James Dever issued a temporary restraining order blocking a proposal to remove witness signature requirements from absentee ballots. Dever also moved lawsuits filed by leaders of the General Assembly and Sampson County voter Patsy Wise, among other parties, to the supervision of U.S. District Court Judge William Osteen Jr., who oversees a separate election lawsuit. Dever’s restraining order remains in effect until Oct. 16, unless the legal issues are settled before then.

Numbered Memo 2020-28 also contains instructions on how absentee ballots shall be handled by county boards of elections.

The memo reads in part, “County boards that receive an executed absentee container-return envelope with a deficiency shall take no action as to that envelope. County boards shall not send a cure certification or reissue the ballot if they receive an executed container-return envelope with any deficiency. County boards also may not accept or reject any ballots if the container-return envelope has any deficiencies. Envelopes with deficiencies shall be kept in a secure location and shall not be considered by the county board until further notice.”

County boards are told in the memo how to respond to voters asking about the status of their deficient absentee ballots. The state Elections Board recommends voters be told by county staff members, “We have received your ballot and there is an issue. Currently the cure process is being considered by the courts. We will contact you soon with more information.”

The Robesonian received no responses before deadline to questions sent to the State Board of Elections seeking clarification and more information.

In other news related to the State Board of Elections, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that he accepted the nominations for Carr McLamb and Tommy Tucker as the newest members of the State Board. Tucker and McLamb will take the seats formerly held by Republicans David Black and Ken Raymond, who resigned simultaneously on Sept. 23.

“Elections are a sacred trust in our democracy. Our state will hold free, fair elections and follow the law to ensure every North Carolinian who registers can cast their ballot safely and securely,” said Governor Cooper. “I appreciate that Mr. Tucker and Mr. McLamb are willing to serve on the board.”

Black and Raymond resigned from the five-person board after the State Board voted Sept. 22 to enter into a settlement in the case NC Alliance for Retired Americans v. NC State Board of Elections and Phil Berger (Senate leader) and Tim Moore (House speaker). The settlement says voters can correct problems with witness information on their absentee ballots without filling out an entirely new ballot. Instead they can sign an affidavit confirming their identity. The changes also allow six more days for officials to receive mailed absentee ballots, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

The resignations of Black and Raymond left the State Board with only the three Democratic members.

McLamb has been licensed to practice law in North Carolina since 2007. He served as assistant general counsel and deputy director of legislative affairs at the North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources — now known as the Department of Environmental Quality — and later as deputy secretary and general counsel to the Department of Transportation. In 2017, McLamb joined Envirolink and in 2019, he became chief operating officer and general counsel.

Tucker represented N.C. Senate District 35, Union County, in the state Senate from 2011 to 2019. During that time, he served as a co-chair of the Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee and co-chair of the Health Care Committee. Tucker also served as a gubernatorial appointee to the North Carolina Developmental Disabilities Council and the North Carolina South Carolina Boundary Commission. Before his state Senate service, Tucker served as Weddington City Council’s mayor pro tem from 1994 to 1996 and as a Union County commissioner from 1996 to 2000.

In other election news, the United States Supreme Court on Monday reinstated South Carolina’s witness requirement for mail-in ballots in November’s election, effectively reversing an appeals court decision.

“Tonight’s victory is a significant win for South Carolina voters as the Supreme Court agreed that witness verifications are an important part of protecting the integrity of the vote,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. “While Democrats continue to try and wreak havoc on our elections systems and open the door to fraud and ballot manipulation, Republicans are fighting back — and we are winning. The RNC and its Republican allies will continue to meet Democrats in court to ensure that all Americans can be confident in our elections.”

Republicans say Monday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling could mean the effort to rewrite election laws in North Carolina with voting already underway is likely to fail.

“Gov. Cooper’s Board of Elections changed the rules after hundreds of thousands of ballots had already been cast, and they were rightfully rebuked by two federal judges,” said Sen. Ralph Hise, R-District 47. “They’re likely to lose at the U.S. Supreme Court if they continue with appeals seeking a judge who will let them rewrite election laws in the middle of an election. This election is in shambles. Gov. Cooper’s Board (of Elections) needs to follow the law and its own rules from August, and stop sowing chaos.”

Hise is the co-chairman of the N.C. Senate Elections Committee.

Reach T.C. Hunter via email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.