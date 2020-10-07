Red Springs leaders learn RHCC medical complex will open soon

Henderson Ashburn Related Articles

RED SPRINGS — Commissioners here learned Tuesday that Robeson Health Care Corporation will open a medical center soon at the medical complex formerly owned by Southeastern Health on Mount Tabor Road.

Renovations to the medical complex purchased by RHCC in August will cost an estimated $150,000, said Tim Hall, company CEO. The complex, which will employ about 20 people, is set to open Oct. 26.

“There’s a lot of construction going on on the inside,” Hall said.

The Corporation is giving the building, which will house an urgent care clinic, primary health-care service and a pharmacy, a “face-lift,” Hall said. An engineer is scheduled to visit the site Wednesday and Thursday to make sure the building’s construction is up to building code standards.

The medical center’s hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays. Urgent care hours have not been set, but will include services after 5 p.m. on weekdays.

“We did buy the (Southeastern Lifestyle Fitness) Life Center, and we are negotiating with a local resident in Red Springs that is very interested in leasing the Life Center,” Hall said.

The resident has until Oct. 16 to agree to the lease, he said. Two other people have expressed interest in the fitness center.

The health-care corporation operates eight sites across the county, including in Lumberton, Fairmont and St. Pauls, and offers COVID-19 testing at all sites.

“Let me just say we are glad that your company chose to come to Red Springs,” Mayor Ed Henderson said.

In other business, commissioners approved the suspension of holiday events, such as the annual Christmas Parade, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Commissioners also discourage trick-or-treating on Halloween, in order to follow safety guidelines set forth by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I’m still taking birthday gifts on Halloween,” Commissioner Carolina Sumpter said.

Town Manager David Ashburn commended the town for accruing more than $1,034,000 in cash reserves over the past month through several town projects. Part of money was refunded to the town by the U.S. Department of Agriculture after money was spent to upgrade the town’s water system and build a new water treatment plant. The Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursed the town for expenses related to recovery from hurricanes Florence and Dorian.

“The finances of the Town of Red Springs are getting nothing but better and stronger from day to day,” Ashburn said.

The town manager also said the town has received its allocation of $112,243.70 in CARES Act funding from the county. The town then gave the money to a nonprofit to help customers pay utility bills. Customers will apply at the nonprofit, and if they are eligible, the nonprofit will pay outstanding bills generated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is our hope that we will be active sometime next week on this,” Ashburn said.

The town is considering the Robeson County Church and Community Center or Legal People as its nonprofit of choice.

The town also received seven certificates of safety from the League of Municipalities for workplace safety in its departments.

Also on Tuesday, Henderson asked the town manager to place suggestions for changes in trash pickup on the agenda for the Nov. 3 meeting. During that meeting, commissioners can discuss suggestions from a committee formed to improve the town’s trash pickup system. Those suggestions then can be discussed during a public hearing at a later date.

The town also is encouraging people to fill out their 2020 census form, Ashburn said. The town also is using robo calls and notes in utility bills to remind residents of the importance of filling out the census forms. The town has a completion rate of about a 53%.

“I know we can lead the county in getting our census numbers up,” Commissioner Sumpter said.

Mayor Pro Tem Chris Edmonds had words of praise for the town’s new street sweeper.

“The streets are starting to look better because of the street sweeper,” Edmonds said.

He also recognized Red Springs Police Officer Justin Hill, who was captured on video racing children on foot in a local housing development. Edmonds stated his appreciation for Hill’s interaction, which is a part of the department’s community policing efforts.

Commissioner Duron Burney also commended the police department for stepping up its visibility efforts in town.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]