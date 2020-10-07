NC Chamber endorses Rep. Jones

October 7, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
RALEIGH — Brenden Jones has been endorsed by the North Carolina Chamber in his bid for re-election to the District 46 seat in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

“It is an honor and a privilege to receive the endorsement of the North Carolina Chamber,” Jones said. “This has been a challenging year for North Carolinians, and I can assure you job creation and economic growth will be one of my top priorities if re-elected.”

Jones, a Republican, represents parts of Columbus and Robeson counties.

“As North Carolina continues to grow and thrive, Rep. Jones has been instrumental in standing up for his community and the pro-growth policies that fuel our state’s success,” said Gary Salamido, president and CEO of the North Carolina Chamber. “From support for a strong education system to efforts to build a better business climate and create jobs, he has what it takes to keep North Carolina moving forward.”

The North Carolina Chamber represents the statewide business community and supports candidates whose professional backgrounds and voting records demonstrate a commitment to preserving and enhancing a positive job climate for business and job creation in North Carolina.