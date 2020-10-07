LUMBERTON — A new initiative that seeks to turn first-time offenders into productive workers is underway.

In partnership with Robeson County’s court system and the NCWorks Career Center-Robeson County, Robeson Community College launched the new program called Partners Aligned to Cultivate Talent on Sept. 28. The pilot program is designed to provide resources and opportunities to participants who would have received a jail sentence, to instead receive training and employment.

The decision to enroll an individual will be a joint decision between the judge, district attorney, and the representing attorney, said Steven Hunt, vice president of Workforce Development and Continuing Education at RCC.

“It is a great pleasure to work with RCC and NCWorks to create a program such as Partners Aligned to Cultivate Talent. This program gives defendants who are placed on probation the opportunity to get job training and certification through RCC and a pathway to employment through NC Works,” said Matthew Scott, Robeson County’s district attorney.

People who get probation for misdemeanor offenses and certain types of felonies can qualify for the program, Scott said.

In the two-week program, participants are enrolled in a Pre-Employment Skills Training Class at RCC and are trained to become job ready for companies in Robeson County, such as Mountaire Farms, Smithfield Packing, Prestage Foods, Telamon, and LRDA, among others. The program also offers the opportunity to enhance job, and interviewing and presentation skills with credentials and certificates offered through RCC.

“This program is a great example of RCC’s push for collaboration between organizations of the county. If we all put our personal agendas aside and work together, we can create a better Robeson County,” Hunt said. “I especially love the PACT program because the very intent is to create a second chance and I think we all can agree at some time or another in our lives, we are all grateful for second chances.”

The first week of classes focuses on four key components: career readiness pathways, career planning and assessments, employability skills, and financial planning. The topics covered in the classes are designed to build self-esteem and help participants learn to interact and communicate with future employers and co-workers.

During those classes, participants will receive tips on interviewing techniques and the skills needed to write a professional resume and cover letter. Effective job search methods also will be introduced, and there will be discussions on how to land a job. By the end of the first week, participants should be able to understand the value of financial planning and budgeting and how it can help them become self-sufficient and productive citizens.

The second week will include additional training in utilizing Microsoft Office Suite, forklift operation, OSHA 10 and 30 safety credentials, expungement clinics, and enhanced job searches. Participants also will learn about additional community resources that are available.

Once students complete the two-week course, they will be required to register with the local NCWorks Career Center, which will actively help them find employment.

“When people obtain employment, pay taxes and care for their families, it is a win for not only themselves, but our community. I have always said it is better for someone to work to pay taxes than for our taxpayer dollars to pay for them,” District Attorney Scott said. “A steady job allows a person to make a living while changing their life in a meaningful way. A special thank you goes to those employers who have committed to giving these individuals a chance on bettering their lives, families, and ultimately their communities.”