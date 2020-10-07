Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Michael Bommarito, Long Leaf Drive, Lumberton; Brenda McEachern, Hardin Road, Lumberton; and Fileberto Labra, Lulu Road, Red Springs.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jim Rozier, Turnpike Road, Lumberton; Shane Lowery, Prospect Road, Pembroke; Helen Godwin, Saddletree Road, Lumberton; Paula Floyd, Tobacco Road, Orrum; and William Hardy, Britt Road, St. Pauls.