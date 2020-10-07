Deadline to register to vote on Election Day is 5 p.m. Friday

Friday last day to register to vote on Nov. 3

LUMBERTON — Eligible voters who want to cast their ballot on Election Day 2020 have until 5 p.m. Friday to register to vote.

Voters can register before the deadline at the Robeson County Board of Elections, located at 800 N. Walnut St. in Lumberton, between the hours or 8:15 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. Once there, they need only ask for a registration form. No identification is necessary to register at the Elections Board office.

Starting Oct. 15, voters will be allowed to register and then vote at the one-stop early voting sites around the county. However, voters must present identification with their name and address on it when registering at the one-stop sites. The early voting period ends Oct. 31.

One-stop early voting will take place at the Pine Street Senior Citizens Building, at 801 N. Pine St. in Lumberton, The site will be open Oct. 15-16, Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30 from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., and Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Pembroke sites will be Pembroke Fire Department, located at 102 Fourth St., and Pembroke Public Library, 413 Blaine St.

Other satellite voting locations include the Senior Citizens Center/Fire Hall in Fairmont, 421 S. Main St.; Gilbert Patterson Library in Maxton, 210 Florence St.; the Red Springs Community Building, 122 Cross St.; and the National Guard Armory in St. Pauls, 705 N. Old Stage Road.

Hours for the satellite locations will be Oct. 15 and 16 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 18 and Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The polling places will be clearly marked for voters.

Existing NC Division of Motor Vehicles’ customers may register to vote online, according to the State Board of Elections.

“We encourage all eligible individuals to register to vote and make their voice heard in 2020,” said Karen Brinson Bell, State Board of Elections executive director. “It’s easy, and there’s still time, either through the regular process or at any one-stop early voting location in your county.”

Except under rare circumstances, North Carolina residents may not register to vote on Election Day, which is Nov. 3.

To register to vote, a person must:

— Be a U.S. citizen.

— Live in the county of his/her registration, and have lived there for at least 30 days before the date of the election.

— Be at least 18 years old or will be by the date of the general election. Voters ages 16 and 17 may preregister to vote.

— Not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction, including probation, parole, or post-release supervision.

The voter registration application may be used to change any voting information, including name, address, and party affiliation, according to the State Board of Elections. The change notification must be signed and should be sent to the voter’s county board of elections by Friday.

Updates to name, address, and party affiliation must be signed, but can be provided by fax or email to the voter’s county board of elections. A wet ink, or physical, signature is not required for voter registration updates in the same county.

Division of Motor Vehicles customers may update their voter registration residential or mailing address and party affiliation through the DMV service. This service does not currently allow voters to change their name.

Registered voters also may update an existing registration at a one-stop early voting site during the early voting period.

For more information about registering to vote, visit the State Board website at https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering