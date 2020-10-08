Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

U.S. post office, N.C. 71 North, Shannon; Mary Costello, Rice Road, Lumberton; Kendra Locklear, N.C. 71 North, Red Springs; McDonald Church of God, N.C. 130 East, Fairmont; Mae Stamps, Resa Loop Drive, Lumberton; and Robeson County Solid Waste Management, Morgan J. Road, Shannon.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Verlyn Jones, McRae Road, Rowland; U.S. Census Bureau, N.C. 20 East, St. Pauls; Lakota Hunt, U.S. 74 West, Lumberton; George Elliot, Malloy Road, Lumber Bridge; and Antwaine Ray, Sellers Drive, Lumberton.

Gladys Thompson, of Saint James Circle in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her home.