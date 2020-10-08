Rep. Graham joins coalition that addresses issues related to frequent flooding

Graham Moore

RALEIGH — On Thursday, the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Matthew making landfall in North Carolina, it was announced that an alliance supporting flood-affected communities across the United States will have a member from Lumberton.

Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat, has joined Speaker Tim Moore, a Republican, and 13 other members of the state House of Representatives as members of the American Flood Coalition, which includes more than 200 members across 19 states who work together to advance proactive solutions to the challenges of frequent flooding.

Graham said he was honored to join a bipartisan team of lawmakers and experts to address flooding in Robeson and surrounding counties.

“As we all know, Robeson County citizens suffered great losses during Matthew and Florence. A priority of mine has been to clear the Lumber River of the trees and logs that have cluttered the river for years. Some success has been achieved; however, much more is needed to mitigate flooding in this area,” said Graham, who is seeking re-election to the House District 47 seat. “The American Flood Coalition will broaden the focus on proactive solutions to prevent future flooding and drainage problems in Robeson County. I will seek input from our citizens and leaders on how to address our needs and provide a voice on the pressing issues in our county.”

Joining Graham and Speaker Moore on the Coalition are North Carolina representatives Ted Davis Jr., R – District 19; Ed Goodwin, R – District 1; Bobby Hanig, R – District 6; Chris Humphrey, R – District 12; Howard J. Hunter III, D – District 5; Brenden H. Jones, R – District 46; Perrin Jones, R – District 9; Marvin W. Lucas, D – District 42; Pat McElraft, R – District 13; William O. Richardson, D – District 44; Stephen M. Ross, R – District 63; John Szoka, R – District 45; and Shelly Willingham, D – District 23.

Other members of the AFC include U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, of Texas, and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

“I am excited to welcome Rep. Charles Graham to this bipartisan and committed group of leaders as we launch the American Flood Coalition’s engagement in North Carolina,” said Melissa Roberts, AFC executive director. “Severe storms and flooding have become a common and increasingly dangerous threat to North Carolina communities in recent years. Rep. Graham understands firsthand the effects of flooding in and around Robeson County and the urgent need to come together to find thoughtful solutions to address the harmful impacts of future flooding.”

In three of the past five years, A major hurricane has hit North Carolina in three of the past five years. The storms have caused record-level flooding and left a lasting, devastating impact on communities across the state. Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, in 2016 and 2018 respectively, caused an estimated $27 billion in economic damage, including nearly $3 billion in agricultural losses across North Carolina. Since 2000, more than 545,000 home and property owners in the state have made flood damage claims through Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The state General Assembly has spent more than $1 billion from its rainy day fund on hurricane relief since 2016, including hundreds of millions of dollars on the Disaster Recovery Acts of 2016 and 2017, a $793 million Florence recovery package in 2018, another $200 million in the fall of 2019, and another $44 million for disaster relief in September 2020, according to Speaker Moore.

North Carolina lawmakers are committed to keeping hurricane recovery and resiliency a priority issue in the General Assembly, he said.

“Today marks a historic opportunity, four years after the landfall of Hurricane Matthew on our coast, to redouble North Carolina’s ongoing commitment to protecting vulnerable lives and infrastructure from severe flooding,” Moore said.

The American Flood Coalition is a nonpartisan group of cities, elected officials, military leaders, businesses, and civic groups that have come together to drive adaptation to the reality of higher seas, stronger storms, and more frequent flooding through national solutions that support flood affected communities and protect our nation’s residents, economy, and military installations, according to information from the Coalition.

Cities, towns, elected officials, businesses, and local leaders wishing to join the American Flood Coalition or read more about the organization’s work can visit the Coalition’s website, www.floodcoalition.org