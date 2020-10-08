PSRC committee told policy manual overdue

Gentry DeFreece Related Articles

LUMBERTON — The Policy Committee for the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education discussed streamlining the process of updating the schools’ policy manual Thursday because updates to the manual are incomplete.

Loistine DeFreece, interim PSRC superintendent, received a notice Thursday from the N.C. School Boards Association stating an updated manual is past due.

“We are in trouble as far as our policy manual,” she said. “It should have been completed.”

“Now, we’re going to have to work on it,” DeFreece added.

The county school board has paid the NCSBA, of which the PSRC is a member, at least $25,000 to help draft updates to local policies. That money covered about two years of policy aid, said Craig Lowry, county Board of Education chairman.

The interim superintendent said she intends to discuss whether or not to continue using the same format of policy updates provided by the NCSBA during the November meeting of the Board of Education.

Changes to the policy manual should be made quickly so policies can be updated online for review by parents and the public, DeFreece said.

“We’re shooting for December for completion,” she said.

Karen Brooks-Floyd, assistant superintendent for Administration, Community Engagement & Auxiliary Services, said she would schedule a meeting for members of the school board’s and the Central Office’s policy committees, to collaborate and speed up the approval process.

Several meetings must take place before the policies can be completed, DeFreece said.

Brooks-Floyd also said she would make copies of suggestions made Thursday by the school board’s Policy Committee distribute them to school board members for review ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.

One recommendation approved Thursday by the Policy Committee was to upload a military connect form on the PowerSchool software that will allow students of military families to complete surveys, and help the school system identify them.

Committee members also decided Thursday to upload student transfer forms online. Previously, transfer forms were only available at schools or PSRC’s Central Office.

Other revisions to policies have been made or recommended by the Central Office’s Policy Committee or the state.

“From time to time there are revisions that the State Board of Education sends to the local boards for adaptation or adoption or revision and that is the case at this time,” said William Gentry, Policy Committee chairman.

Brooks-Floyd also said an anonymous tip line for students is in the works and could be completed this month. The tip line will allow students to anonymously report incidents at the schools through an application or online.

Brooks-Floyd did not elaborate on or give an example of the type of incidents that could be reported.

“The students will be trained Oct. 13,” she said.

“I think that’s important,” Gentry said. “I really do.”

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]